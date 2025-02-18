Access Bank donates N6.8m for breast cancer treatment

Access Bank Plc has extended its commitment to community impact by donating N6.8 million to support breast cancer treatment for women through its Access Women Network (AWN).

Speaking at the event yesterday, the Executive Director of Corporate and Investment Banking at Access Bank, Iyabo Okusanya, explained the bank’s commitment to social responsibility, stressing the importance of supporting community health.

“We are thankful for this support. We have tasked ourselves with continuing to impart the community and the market while we do business. It is not just about making profit or about having clients, it is also about being known to be a leader in the place of impact,” she said.

The Access Bank’s Group Head of Commercial Banking, Vashti Dan-Samdi stressed the importance of public health to the existence of the bank, recalling the recent breast cancer screening and awareness program targeted at 300 women in Lagos’ Iponri Market.

“Fortunately for us after the screening, we did not have anybody that had breast cancer from the attendees of that event. However, as a fallout of that event, we had two people that have reached out to us, one was diagnosed post the event and the other had a diagnosis at the time of the event.

“When they reach out to us, we also see it as an opportunity to extend our impact to them and pray that God will step in and we also provide.”

One of the beneficiaries, Felista Enwerem, expressed her gratitude, describing the financial support as a restoration of hope.