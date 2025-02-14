Accept Uba Sani as Kaduna leader, ex-ally tells El-Rufai

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, has urged former governor Nasir El-Rufai to accept his successor, Senator Uba Sani, as the state’s current leader and follow him.

Hunkuyi also asked El-Rufai to seek forgiveness from Kaduna residents for the alleged wrongs he committed during his tenure as governor.

El-Rufai served as the governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023, while Senator Hunkuyi represented Zone One in the Senate from 2015 to 2019, both under the APC.

Senator Hunkuyi later parted ways with El-Rufai, leading to the demolition of Hunkuyi’s house on the orders of the former governor.

Speaking at a meeting with party stakeholders from Zone One, including Governor Uba Sani and APC chairmen from various local government areas, Senator Hunkuyi urged El-Rufai to stop opposing Governor Sani and the party leadership.

He insisted that the former governor had no choice but to recognise and support Sani as the current leader of Kaduna State.

“For two years, I fasted from speaking publicly. I stayed away from the radio, and nobody forced me to do so it was a personal decision. But the time has come to break the fast with words. I will start talking now,” Hunkuyi declared.

He urged El-Rufai to seek Allah’s forgiveness and to personally apologise to the people of Kaduna for his actions.

“Your Excellency, I mention the people because we are here because of them. You gathered this crowd because of them. It is because of them that all the party chairmen from the LGAs are here. I didn’t call anybody’s name, but I am personally begging him to seek the people’s forgiveness,” he said.

Hunkuyi further emphasized that El-Rufai was followed and supported by the people, not because of his name, age, education, or wealth, but because God willed it and the people of Kaduna voted him.

“Now, Governor Uba Sani has been voted into office, and El-Rufai should equally follow him to live in peace. I, Hunkuyi, am the one speaking. I swear to God, nobody asked me to make these comments. I didn’t discuss this with anybody. I am saying it because I know the path El-Rufai has taken is not right,” he added.

Senator Hunkuyi also urged El-Rufai to seek forgiveness from party leaders, whom he previously described as illiterates.

In response, Governor Uba Sani stated that his administration had prioritised infrastructural development, including hospital renovations and school projects.

However, he acknowledged the need to shift focus towards human development by providing assistance to help residents grow their businesses across the state.