Accelerate actions to empower women

Nigeria today joins the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day under the theme, “Accelerate action.”

Marked every March 8, this year’s special day coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, widely regarded as the most progressive and widely endorsed blueprint for advancing women’s and girls’ rights. The declaration has transformed the women’s rights agenda, strengthening legal protections, improving access to services, fostering youth engagement and challenging outdated social norms and stereotypes.

This year’s theme, according to the United Nations, calls for accelerating actions to unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all, ensuring that no one is left behind. A key aspect of this vision is empowering the next generation, particularly young women and adolescent girls to become catalysts for a lasting change.

SPONSOR AD

As one of the 189 signatories to the Beijing Declaration since 1995, Nigeria is expected to work towards implementing its 12 critical areas of concern, including women’s education, economic participation, political representation and protection from violence. Over the years, aspects of the declaration have been integrated into national policies, such as the National Gender Policy and laws addressing gender-based violence. These also include measures to promote girls’ rights, ensure access to education and protect them from harmful practices. However, full implementation remains a challenge, particularly in areas such as women’s political participation and economic empowerment.

Unfortunately, women’s representation in government remains dismal. In Nigeria’s National Assembly, female representation has consistently been low, with a downward trend over recent election cycles. From 7.0 per cent in 2007, the figure dropped to 6.8 per cent in 2011, 6.4 per cent in 2015, 4.3 per cent in 2019 and just 3.8 per cent after post-election litigation in 2023.

While the situation is discouraging at the national level, it is even worse in state legislatures. At the latest reports, 15 out of the 36 Nigerian states have no female representation in their state Houses of Assembly. This concerning reality was recently highlighted by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who lamented the minimal participation of women in legislative roles at both state and national levels.

Women’s representation in the federal cabinet has also fluctuated since 1999. The highest percentage, 24 per cent, was achieved under President Goodluck Jonathan (2011–2015), but this dropped to 15 per cent and 14 per cent under President Muhammadu Buhari’s two terms. While the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has slightly improved this figure to 16.7 per cent (eight out of 48 ministers), it still falls far short of the 30 per cent minimum representation recommended by the Beijing Declaration.

We, therefore, support the bill before the National Assembly seeking to reserve special seats for women in state and national legislatures. This is not just about justice but also about national strategy and prosperity. However, the push for inclusivity must extend beyond the legislature to executive appointments as well.

Additionally, the National Gender Policy, which appears to have been sidelined, should be revived and fully implemented to promote gender equality and address disparities. A holistic approach to its implementation would directly support the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day.

Beyond increasing women’s access to decision-making positions, Nigeria must also prioritise their wellbeing. Women make up about 50 per cent of the population, and as such, governments at all levels must improve women’s health services, particularly maternal health care and reproductive rights. The removal of structural barriers that hinder women’s economic advancement must also be a priority.

The federal government’s recent announcement of plans to empower 10 million women by 2027 as part of its broader strategy to transform Nigeria into a $1trillion economy by 2030 is a laudable step but needs commitment and political will for it to be attainable.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was reported to have disclosed this during a recent event to commemorate the International Women’s Day, emphasised the need for immediate and decisive action to boost financial literacy and inclusion for women, noting that financial knowledge is crucial in helping them make informed economic decisions.

“When women are financially literate, they can influence their own economic destiny, secure their families’ future and become change-makers in society,” she said; and we agree.

Political leaders must, therefore, take an active role in implementing gender policies rather than being obstacles to their success. The ongoing controversy in the National Assembly involving the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio has, rightly or wrongly, been interpreted as another example of systemic targeting of women. The allegations raised require a serious investigation, and efforts must be made to address concerns fairly and transparently.

We also echo the call of First Lady Remi Tinubu for women to take full advantage of available opportunities. Women must be ready to prove their competence when given the chance, thereby paving the way for the next generation of girls and young women to reach leadership positions.

On this occasion, we celebrate all Nigerian women and reaffirm the need for decisive action to empower them. Happy International Women’s Day!