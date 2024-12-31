AC Milan appoint Portuguese Conceicao as manager

AC Milan have appointed Sergio Conceicao as their manager, the Serie A side said on Monday, after the Italian club parted ways with Paulo Fonseca.

The Portuguese coach has signed a deal until June 30, 2026, the club said in a statement.

Fonseca was sacked on Monday with the Italian giants failing to maintain a consistent push for Champions League places in Serie A.

SPONSOR AD

“AC Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved from his duties as Head Coach of the Men’s First Team,” read a statement from the club.