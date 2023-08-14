Abuja varsity hospital plans mass burial for 16 unclaimed dead babies, 92 others

No fewer than 16 dead babies are among the 108 unclaimed corpses that would be mass-buried by the University of Abuja by the end of…

No fewer than 16 dead babies are among the 108 unclaimed corpses that would be mass-buried by the University of Abuja by the end of August.

The mass-burial, according to the management of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, was a move to decongest its morgue located within the hospital at Gwagwalada, Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT.

In a public notice by the hospital and sighted by our correspondent, the abandoned or unknown corpses were brought into the morgue mostly by security agents, including police and FRSC officials.

It listed that four babies named Ayomide, Olaniyi, Gbenga Bidemi and Joshua were brought into the morgue on November 9, 2021 while babies named Kamibili, Chentiwu, Augustine and one other unknown baby were brought in by June 22 and 26, 2023 respectively.

The hospital added that a set of triplets that were brought in on June 11, 2023, were yet to be claimed as well, noting that all of them will be buried together if they are not claimed within two week from now.

“The Management of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, wishes to notify the general public and depositors of abandoned or unknown corpses that in her efforts to decongest the morgue, shall evacuate the abandoned corpses if there is no claim of the bodies after 2 weeks of this publication,” it read.

Daily Trust reports that among other 92 adults to be mass-buried are Haruna Ibrahim, Musa Muhammed, Yusuf Ibrahim, Sugar Joy, Abdullahi Mohammed and Paul Ishaku while others are unknown.

