Abuja varsity hospital plans mass burial for 16 unclaimed corpses

No fewer than 16 corpses are among the 108 unclaimed corpses that will be mass-buried by the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) by the end of August, City & Crime reports.

The burial, according to the management of the hospital, is a move to decongest its morgue located within the hospital in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

In a notice by the hospital sighted by our correspondent, the abandoned or unknown corpses were brought to the morgue mostly by security agents, including the police and FRSC officials.

It listed that four babies: Ayomide, Olaniyi, Gbenga Bidemi and Joshua, were brought to the morgue on November 9, 2021, while babies named Kamibili, Chentiwu, Augustine and one other were brought between June 22 and 26, 2023.

The hospital added that a set of triplets that were brought on June 11, 2023, were yet to be claimed as well, noting that all of them would be buried together if they were not claimed within two weeks.

The notice reads in part: “The management of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, wishes to notify the general public and depositors of abandoned or unknown corpses that in its efforts to decongest the morgue shall evacuate the abandoned corpses if there is no claim of the bodies after two weeks of this publication.”

City & Crime reports that among the 92 adults to be buried are Haruna Ibrahim, Musa Muhammed, Yusuf Ibrahim, Sugar Joy, Abdullahi Mohammed and Paul Ishaku.

