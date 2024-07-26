Abuja traders write IGP, Wike over market demolition

Traders in Mpape Old Market in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the FCT…

Traders in Mpape Old Market in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, over the demolition of market structures.

Through their counsel, Sulaiman Usman and Life Bencher, in the petition dated July 25, 2024, said the demolition, being carried out by the Bwari Area Council, through the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, had caused loss of lives and property, and obliteration of livelihoods without any compensation.

They asked the IGP to deploy his officers to maintain peace and order in the area in order to protect the lives and property of those affected.

They said the demolition had continued despite the pending application for an interlocutory injunction currently before the High Court of FCT, Bwari Division.

“This constitutes a severe disregard for the rule of law and the judicial process. It should be noted that once a dispute has been submitted to the jurisdiction of the court, no party should take any advantage of the legal process by making changes to the status quo of the property or otherwise altering the situation in their favour or prejudice the outcome of the lawsuit.

“The demolitions being carried out are neither justified by the circumstances nor in accordance with due process of law. Consequently, the affected community is in a state of desperation and anxiety, with no clear recourse or solution in sight,” the petition read in part.