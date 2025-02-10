Abuja to get 3 modern bus terminals soon

Contractors handling the construction of bus and taxi terminals in three different locations within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have said works on the project had reached an advanced stage and will soon be ready for commission.

The Project Manager of Planet Projects, Rasheed Soladoye, gave the assurance in Abuja at the weekend.

Soladoye said the construction of the terminals started in July last year in Mabushi and Kugbo but said the take-off at the Central Business Area was delayed for about two months owing to some challenges encountered concerning the site locations.

SPONSOR AD

He said both the ones in Mabushi and Kugbo are 92 and 85 percent completed respectively while that of the Central Business Area was about 50 percent completed.

He said: “We started the project sometime in July last year. We started with Mabushi on 1st of July, then on the 2nd of July we started that of Kugbo but the one at the central area couldn’t start on time because of certain issue, we faced a little delay of about two months, that was why we couldn’t start at the same time with the others. The challenge was about the location; where we were initially given in the Central Area has an issue of litigation on it, so, it took us some times before we could found this place, and when we got here, we discovered there were underground facilities that needed to be removed and relocated and since that has been done, you can see the work is going on smoothly too because we don’t have challenges in the area of fund at all.

“Hopefully with our schedule, by the grace of God, by May we will commission this one in the Central Business Area, while that of Mabushi and Kugbo will be ready for commissioning by the end of this month of February.’’

He said if fully completed, the bus terminals would have facilities such as a relaxation section where passengers waiting to board the buses can comfortably sit down while waiting for the announcement of commencement of boarding through the public address system.

He said each of the terminals would have a cinema, where people can also watch different types of movies and the ATM gallery, where interested banks can come and partner with them by installing their ATMs that commuters can make use of while at the terminals.

Soladoye said over 3,000 FCT residents are currently working either as direct or indirect labour at the both terminals