Abuja school bombing, case of national, international interest — Police

Victims’ families seek release of corpses

By Idowu Isamotu, Adam Umar & Hussein Yahaya

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday said the Monday’s explosion at Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School, Kuchibuyi, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, was a case of national and international interest.

It also that the incident, which led to the death of two persons, was an “unusual” and isolated case.

Fielding questions from journalists at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said significant progress was being made in uncovering the cause of the explosion.

“We have some clues to what actually happened. This is not the right time for us to say much about the incident because we don’t want to be judgmental. Let them finish their investigation,” Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police said.

Describing the explosion as an isolated and unusual event, Adejobi assured the public that the police were taking the matter seriously.

“It’s a case of national and international interest that the police will address properly. We will continue to update Nigerians about the incident,” he said.

Adejobi also called on residents of the FCT, especially those in suburban areas, to remain vigilant and collaborate with local security operatives.

He noted that while the incident did not occur in the city centre, it highlighted the importance of enhanced security measures across all communities.

He added: “We want to seize the opportunity to talk to Nigerians, particularly residents of the Federal Capital Territory, to be more vigilant.

“This is an indication that we need to work together, to collaborate, and to make sure we don’t give any gap for any other incidents to be recorded in the Federal Capital Territory.

“We need to be more vigilant. You can see that this didn’t happen in the suburbs. It’s not in the main city, we need to be more vigilant and work with your local security operatives and other security agencies around you. We must work together.”

It was learnt that relatives of the two persons that died in the incident had sought release of their corpses.

It was also gathered that the students who allegedly carried the IED that exploded at the school visited Abuja for the first time.

Shamsiyya Surajo, a relative of one of the deceased, Harisu Lawan, told Abuja Metro during a visit yesterday that the boy who was believed to be in possession of the device that exploded, Harisu Lawan, as well as one Usman Ibrahim, both of whom lost their lives in the incident, arrived the community for the first time, about four days before the incident.

She said, ‘’They left our village, Dangoje in Kankara LGA in Katsina State, for an annual learning vacation, usually attended by the almajiri pupils, immediately after harvesting.

“He is a member of our family; however, this is the first time two of them will be visiting the area but the other victim, who sustained injuries, Abba, is a regular participant in the event.’’

Shamsiyya Surajo also said majority of the men in their neighbourhood were at the Kubwa police division yesterday, seeking the release of the two corpses deposited at the hospital mortuary.

The deceased, Harisu Lawan and Usman Ibrahim, lost their lives after a device in their possession exploded at their Modern Almajiri Tsangaya School, killing one of them instantly, while the other one died at the Kubwa General Hospital, where he was taken to.

Two other people, a 13-year-old female, Fauziya Ilyasu and a male, Abba Idris, sustained injuries from the incident and were also taken to Kubwa General Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, one of the victims earlier taken to Kubwa General Hospital, Abba Idris, has been referred to the University Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada, for further treatment.

A relative to the victim, Garba Dungu, told Abuja Metro over the phone yesterday, that the condition of his brother deteriorated while at the Kubwa General Hospital which necessitated his referral to the present health facility.

“We arrived at the teaching hospital around 1am, and the health officials here have succeeded in removing some metal particles around his chest, and he is more comfortable now,’’ he added.

Our correspondent reports that the school proprietor, Adamu Ashiru, is still in police custody, following his invitation by the detectives.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the FCT Emergency Management Department, Abdulrahman Mohammed, yesterday visited the Bwari school explosion victims in Kubwa General Hospital and Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital to ascertain the state of their health.

The agency confirmed that two persons lost their lives following the explosion suspected to be an improvised explosive device at the Tsangayar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School, located in Kuchibuyi Village, in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

A press statement from the FCT Emergency Management Department said the search and rescue team of the agency acknowledged that two other victims of the incident were promptly evacuated and rushed to Kubwa General Hospital and Gwagwalada Specialist.

The statement notes that the unfortunate incident occurred on Monday at about 11am.

At the hospitals, the statement said the Ag. Director General of FEMD, Engr. Abdulrahman Mohammed appealed to residents to remain calm as security agencies were already investigating the matter.

Mohammed urged residents to report any suspicious persons, movements or strange objects in their communities to security agencies.

The DG urged the people to always use the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of a disaster.