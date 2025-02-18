abuja rubicon sweeps top prizes at logos polo tourney

The visiting Abuja Rubicon made a clean sweep of major trophies while home crowd favourites Lagos STL clinched Heritage Cup in the second week of the well-attended 2025 NPA GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament.

The Abuja based team defeated top contenders, Lagos STL 13-12 in an engrossing final over the weekend to win the event’s biggest prize, the Majekodunmi Cup and added the Independence Cup and Italian Ambassador’s Cup to emerge the biggest winner of the prestigious polo fiesta.

“This is amazing. We are thrilled by this hard earned victory which is obviously a reward for our hard work, team chemistry, commitment, courage, sportsmanship and support from our teeming supporters who are always there to urge us throughout our campaigns for honours,” Rubicon Patron, Senator Hadi Sirika declared.

“I want to dedicate this Majekodunmi Cup to my mother who has been there for the team, calling every day to express confidence that we would triumph.

“Even before the final day he called and asked the team to ensure we bring the Majekodunmi Cup to her.”

The Senator who has led his team to win all the major high-goal polo titles in Nigeria, lauded the Lagos Polo Club and the Tournament Committee for giving the opportunity to compete in the reputable polo extravaganza, revered as one of the biggest and the most competitive polo events in Africa and indeed the world.

Lagos STL team who were the biggest winners of the opening week, clinching the Chapel hill Denham Open Cup and the Oba of Lagos Cup respectively, had led from the opening chukka of the intense finale on Sunday till the final chukka when they lost grip allowing Rubicon to draw level and score the winner with just a minute left on the