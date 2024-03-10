Abuja residents groan over water scarcity

Some residents of Karu and Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have appealed to the FCT Water Board to address the water crisis bedevilling…

Some residents of Karu and Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have appealed to the FCT Water Board to address the water crisis bedevilling the area.

Some of the residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, also appealed to the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, to wade into the matter with a view to addressing it promptly.

They said the situation needed urgent attention to increase the standard of living in the area.

Mrs Amaka Ibeh, a Nyanya resident, said the development had incurred more spending for the family.

Ibeh, who is a civil servant said she spent one-third of her salary on water every month.

She said the family depended on the pipe-borne water for drinking but had since switched to buying sachet water which cost more.

Ibeh appealed to the FCT authority to find a lasting solution to the problem to increase her food purchasing power for her family.

“I am a single mother of three children and I spend a lot of money buying borehole water just for house chores and bathing.

“I still buy sachet water for drinking and this has increased my spending on only water not to talk of food that we eat.

“The economy is biting so hard and everything is increasing in price.

“The FCT authorities beginning with the minister should please come to our aid and address this,” she said.

Another Nyanya resident, Mr Emem Ediong, said restoring pipe water in the area had become necessary to avoid water-related diseases in the area.

Mr Cheta Idu, an environmentalist resident in the area frowned at the proliferation of boreholes in the area due to the development.

Idu said the constant drilling of boreholes in the area could be detrimental to the environment.

“Many residents are now digging boreholes here and there.

“Some of them do not even adhere to the guidelines or rules of borehole drilling.

“Some dig even close to soakaway and this water will be detrimental to health and the environment,” he said.

NAN gathered that the area stopped having access to tap water provided by the FCT Water Board in late 2023. (NAN)