Abuja records second rain in 2025

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has recorded its second rain for year 2025.
The light shower to heavy downpour, which lasted for about one hour late evening on Thursday was witnessed in Utako, Jabi and environs.
The development was coming on the heels of last Saturday February 22, 2025, light drizzle experienced in parts of Airport Road and Life Camp, in the metropolis, lasting about 20 seconds on average.
Daily Trust reports that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicts that most of Nigeria will experience significant rainfall at the beginning of 2025.
This rainfall is expected to occur before the official and traditionally known months for start of the rainy season across the country.
Abuja’s rainy season usually starts in late March or early April and ends in October or November.
