abuja protesters vacate stadium

The #Endbadgovernace protesters have vacated the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, venue of the hunger protest in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Conveners of the protest had demanded to use Eagle Square for convergence but were denied access.

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) later obtained a court order which restricted the protesters to the MKO Abiola National Stadium, where the exercise was held on the first two days.

Daily Trust’s correspondent who visited the stadium yesterday (day eight) observed that the protesters did not converge.

Security operatives were at the scene with at least six vehicles to maintain law and order. This may not be unconnected with the fear that the protesters may return and clash with them.

On Tuesday, a former Country Director of Action Aid Nigeria, Ene Obi, one of the organisers, told journalists that they would continue to show up at the stadium until the expiration of the 10-day protest.

Obi said, “Look at the president speaking to Nigeria. It was a totally empty speech. What are you telling us? Not even one of the demands has been met. Bring down the prices of petroleum products. This is the same government that fought against the removal of fuel subsidy. And the same president has used it to punish Nigerians.”