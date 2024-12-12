Abuja: Police parade 7 ‘one chance’ suspects, recover 13 vehicles

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has paraded seven suspected “one chance” robbers and recovered 13 tinted vehicles from them.

CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu who paraded the suspects before newsmen at the FCT command, on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested through robust intelligence gathering, surveillance and targeted interventions.

He said the arrested syndicates were linked to a network reportedly led by one Friday Ogwuche who is now at large, saying the suspects operated between Mararaba in Nasarawa and the FCT.

SPONSOR AD

He said three among the suspects identified as Godwin Abba, a native of Benue state, Abraham Anthony from Kaduna state and Moses Obi from Cross River state, all played roles in luring unsuspecting victims around Mararaba axis, AYA junction and Kubwa express way.

According to him, the suspects mostly target their victims during early morning rush hours of commuters and crowded bus stops as well as market places and Nyanya market.

“And it was as a result of the targeted operation led to the arrest of other three suspects believed to be active members of another notorious one chance syndicates,” he said.

CP Disu, who also gave the names of the three other suspects as Stephen Moses, also a native of Benue state, Jude Simon, and Terfa Akaaer, also from Benue state, saying Tarfa who reside near Mararaba park has been collaborating with the gang to target their victims.

He disclosed that 13 tinted vehicles being used by the suspects were recovered from them, adding that other exhibits also recovered included three POS machines, five laptops, three phones, 203 dollars, 109 phone memory cards, a blindfold and plier.

He said the suspects would be charge to court upon conclusion of investigation.

The police commissioner, why calling on residents of the FCT to continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, said community intelligence remains vital in combatting crime and ensuring the safety of all.

“And these recent reaffirm the command’s dedication to creating a secure environment for residents and commuters across the territory through out this yuletide season and beyond,’ he added.