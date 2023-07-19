Abuja Okada rider swept away by flood

An unidentified commercial motorcyclist was on Tuesday evening swept away by flood in Chikakore axis of Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of…

An unidentified commercial motorcyclist was on Tuesday evening swept away by flood in Chikakore axis of Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident happened after a heavy downpour.

The motorcyclist who ignored several appeals from onlookers attempted to cross a culvert which serves as a makeshift bridge linking one part of the community to the other.

He got stuck but rather than save his life by moving away from the water, he struggled to secure his bike.

Flood: FCTA declares Trademore Estate disaster area

UNVEILED: Adamawa Lecturer Killed in Abuja Estate Flood

When it was clear that the bike could not be secured, the man attempted to leave but it was late as the flood swept him away.

A video clip of the incident was captured by one of the onlookers.

“Strong man, how far, strong man’s bike is going. Someone should help the strong man, the strong man is gone,” a voice from the 1 minute 37 seconds video said.

The residents were seen in the video rushing to the other side of the flood in search of the man who was not found.

Sabbath Lawal, a witness, told our reporter that, “I don’t stay in chikakore. I stay at 2/1 Kubwa, but it happened that I was there yesterday evening to get some things from the wood traders. The rain that fell yesterday was massive. Everyone had to park their cars. I had to also pack the car I was driving to avoid being affected.”

The fate of the commercial motorcyclist could not be ascertained as of the time this report was filed.

The development comes three weeks after Philip Azubuike, a lecturer at the Physics Department Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Adamawa State, was swept away by flood at Trademore Estate in Abuja.

Daily Trust had reported how houses and vehicles were submerged in June. According to the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), 116 houses were affected.

The lecturer was swept away in his Peugeot 406 car, while his corpse was later recovered from the canal by the entrance of the estate.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...