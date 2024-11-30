Abuja native doctor testing ‘bullet proof’ charm shoots self in stomach

A native doctor, Ismail Usman, has sustained gunshot injuries while testing a ‘bullet proof’ charm in Kuchibiyi community in Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory.

A resident of Kuchibiyi, Samson Ayuba, said the incident happened on Thursday, when the victim, in an attempt to test the effectiveness of a self made ‘bullet proof’, shot himself in the stomach.

He said the native doctor collapsed instantly, and some neighbours, who rushed to the scene, conveyed him to the hospital.

“The man is a native doctor who prepares concoction and other traditional herbs. On Thursday, he tried to test a locally made gun on himself after he wore a bullet proof charm which failed to protect him,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, said the victim used his locally made gun and shot himself in the stomach.

She said the police operatives from the Byazhin division responded swiftly and met the victim in a critical condition.

“He was quickly transported to Kubwa General Hospital for emergency treatment but later transferred to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada, for further medical treatment,” she said.

She said the police conducted a thorough search of the native doctor’s house and recovered a homemade gun and an array of charms.

She said investigations over the incident was ongoing, adding that the native doctor would face charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted suicide under Section 231 of the Penal Code Law.

Josephine said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, condemned the incident, while highlighting the dangers associated with illegal firearms.

“This situation illustrates the serious risks of engaging in reckless behaviour. We strongly advise the community to avoid such dangerous practices,” the CP said.