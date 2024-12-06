Abuja national mosque gets 5 new imams

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has appointed five new imams for the Abuja National Mosque.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the 10th meeting of the Expanded General Purpose Committee (EGPC) of the NSCIA held at the Abuja National Mosque.

“The EGPC proposed, subject to the clearance of the Fatwa Committee of the Council, five additional resident and visiting Imams for the National Mosque as a way of increasing the capacity of the Mosque in discharging its religious and social responsibilities to the ummah,” the communique signed by Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA said.

The new imams are Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu (visiting imam, North Central); Dr. Abdulkadir Salman Sholagberu (visiting imam, North Central); Prof. Luqman Zakariyah (resident imam, Southwest), and Ustadh Haroun Muhammad Eze Esq. (resident imam, SouthEast). Mikano Motors celebrates Changan night with CS95, X7 launch

How To Make A Successful Social Media Video Marketing Strategy The existing four imams are Prof. Ibrahim Makari (visiting imam, Northwest); Prof. Muhammad Kabir (visiting imam, Northeast); Prof. Ilyas Usman (visiting imam, Southeast); while the last, in this category, Sheikh Ahmad Onilewura (resident imam) from Southwest Nigeria is on a sick leave and has not been leading prayers for a while.