Abuja NASFAT generates N90m zakat

The NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadakat (NAZAS), Federal Capital Territory zone, says it has generated N90 million within the last four years.

Its chairman, Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday during a special Ramadan lecture, said the agency had also generated N500 million nationwide.

Daily Trust reports that NAZAS was inaugurated in the Federal Capital Territory in 2019.

Ajibola said the agency had used zakat to empower many poor people in the society.

He stated, “For clarity, NAZAS is Nasfat Agency for Zakat and Sadakat, which I happen to be the chairman of FCT zone. This agency as we all know has been doing great things within the NASFAT family.

“NAZAS worldwide has collected about the sum of N500 million since 2014, and it has distributed same to the needy. In Abuja here, we have collected about N90 million since 2019, about four years now.

“It was four years in February and we’ve collected about N90 million so far and we have been able to distribute in forms of empowerment, in form of education, in form of medical support.

“Specifically, we have bought Keke Napep, we have bought computers, washing machines and many other things to empower people. When we looked at the record, we discovered that 70% of our intervention has gone to empowerment.”

Delivering the special Ramadan lecture, with the topic, ‘Fasting: The Sure Key to Allah’s Mercy’, Prof. Isa Sarumi, urged Muslims to be always cautious in their dealings.

Sarumi, a Professor of African Languages at the University of Abuja, also charged Muslims to watch what they say especially during this holy month of Ramadan.