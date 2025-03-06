✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Abuja man slumps, dies while working on farm

maize farm
maize farm
    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

A 68-year-old man, Elisha Baba Sunday, has reportedly slumped and died while working on his farm at Gbamfa community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A relative of the deceased, Kaura Danlami, said the incident happened on Tuesday, around 2:33 pm when the deceased was working on his farm.

He said the man and his two children went to clear the farm ahead of the rainy season and he slumped while working.

SPONSOR AD

The relative added that one of the deceased’s children rushed back home to report the incident and the family mobilised to the farm, rushed him to the hospital where a doctor confirmed him dead. 

He said, “I was with him on that Tuesday morning, he told me he would be going to a farm to clear grasses ahead of wet season cultivation.

 ‘’At about 2:33 pm, a report reached me that Baba Sunday had died.”

Danlami said the deceased was hale and hearty without any complications before he left to the farm with two of his children.

He said the remains of the deceased had been buried on Tuesday evening at the community.

 

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories