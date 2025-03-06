Abuja man slumps, dies while working on farm

A 68-year-old man, Elisha Baba Sunday, has reportedly slumped and died while working on his farm at Gbamfa community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
A relative of the deceased, Kaura Danlami, said the incident happened on Tuesday, around 2:33 pm when the deceased was working on his farm.
He said the man and his two children went to clear the farm ahead of the rainy season and he slumped while working.
The relative added that one of the deceased’s children rushed back home to report the incident and the family mobilised to the farm, rushed him to the hospital where a doctor confirmed him dead.
He said, “I was with him on that Tuesday morning, he told me he would be going to a farm to clear grasses ahead of wet season cultivation.
‘’At about 2:33 pm, a report reached me that Baba Sunday had died.”
Danlami said the deceased was hale and hearty without any complications before he left to the farm with two of his children.
He said the remains of the deceased had been buried on Tuesday evening at the community.
