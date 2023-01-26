Abuja man jailed 2 months for smoking hemp

A 37-year old man, Oyesanya Tosin, has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, for allegedly being in possession of Indian hemp.…

A 37-year old man, Oyesanya Tosin, has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, for allegedly being in possession of Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Inspector Bamigbade Olumide, told the court that on January 19, at about 2pm in Ado-Ekiti, found the defendant in possession of Indian hemp.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Sunday Balogun, urged the court to grant his client bail, saying he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Bamidele, granted bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to February 23.