✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Crime

Abuja man jailed 2 months for smoking hemp

A 37-year old man, Oyesanya Tosin, has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, for allegedly being in possession of Indian hemp.…

A 37-year old man, Oyesanya Tosin, has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, for allegedly being in possession of Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Inspector Bamigbade Olumide, told the court that on January 19, at about 2pm in Ado-Ekiti, found the defendant in possession of Indian hemp.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Sunday Balogun, urged the court to grant his client bail, saying he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Bamidele, granted bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to February 23.

 

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories