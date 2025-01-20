Abuja lawmaker offers free medical outreach to 1000 patients

A house of representatives’ member for Abuja South federal constituency, Hon. Abdulrahman Ajiya, has disclosed that over 1000 patients suffering from different ailments have benefitted from his free medical outreach in November last year.

Ajiya, who is representing Abuja South that comprises Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils of the FCT, disclosed this when he received some APC youth/women groups from Kuje at his constituency office in Gwagwalada on Thursday.

He said the free medical outreach which was part of his constituency projects was targeted at people suffering from various kinds of sickness and could not afford to raise money to go to the hospital for treatment.

He said the November free medical treatment was the second phase exercise, which was carried out across the four area councils including some rural communities.

He said 80 percent of patients that benefitted from the free medical outreach were treated for hepatitis, cataract, hyena surgeries and treatment of typhoid and malaria, in which he said drugs and free eye glasses were given to them.

The lawmaker further disclosed that over 600 people from his constituency, which he said comprised elderly women and men benefitted from N50,000 empowerment scheme across the four area councils.

He said such a gesture was carried in December last year, especially to support the less privileged and downtrodden from his constituency in order to engage in petty trading to boost their little income to sustain their family.

The lawmaker, while appreciating the overwhelming support of the APC youth and women groups, pledged to continue to provide more dividend of democracy through provision of infrastructure that will impact the people of his constituency.

“At least, even before we embarked on the free medical outreach and empowerment of our youth and women groups in Abuja south, we have been given priority to infrastructure development and education sector. Just as we are currently constructing blocks of classrooms at a secondary school in Anagada in Gwagwalada area council,” he said.