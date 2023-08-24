Abuja-Kaduna highway only 20% completed – Umahi

Minister of Works and Housing, Engineer David Nweze Umahi, stated that the Abuja-Kaduna highway is only 20 per cent complete. He urged the construction company…

Minister of Works and Housing, Engineer David Nweze Umahi, stated that the Abuja-Kaduna highway is only 20 per cent complete.

He urged the construction company to expedite the project for completion by 2024.

According to him, the Kaduna-Zaria section is fully complete, and the Kaduna-Kano section is 70 per cent done.

Speaking during a visit to the Kaduna State Government House with other officials as part of his inspection tour of federal roads under construction, the minister highlighted his commitment to presidential directives for timely completion.

He praised Julius Berger’s work quality and announced discussions about phase two’s completion with them.

He stressed the importance of quality project and timely completion.

Umahi said, “We are discussing with Julius Berger on phase two of the project which from Kaduna to Zaria is said to be 100 per cent done. We will see that when we come back to this region to inspect the rest of the project. Section three is set to be completed up to 70 per cent.

“And section one which is Abuja to Kaduna unfortunately is 20 per cent completion. We are talking to them to still maintain the same quality but see if we can still deploy up to 60 per cent of the road length for concrete. We are discussing this with them. We are very confident of the quality of the concrete of Julius Berger.

“What I want them to know is that there are other construction giants that can also deliver quality work. So we don’t want to go beyond 2024 with this project, not 2025. That is not what the president has directed.”

The minister confirmed that funding for the project is not the issue for the delay in the road completion, saying insecurity also played a role.

The state governor, Senator Uba Sani represented by his deputy, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, commended the minister’s efforts and requested the timely completion of other road projects, including the Western Bypass and Nnamdi Azikwe Road.

