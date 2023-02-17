Abuja International Marathon organisers to groom local athletes

The Race Director of Abuja International Marathon, Mr Olukayode Thomas, has said organisers of the maiden event to be held on Saturday, April 29 have…

Thomas, who disclosed this yesterday at the press conference in Lagos during the unveiling of 7up as an official drink partner, added that one of the objectives of organising the race is to build local athletes.

Thomas, who disclosed this yesterday at the press conference in Lagos during the unveiling of 7up as an official drink partner, added that one of the objectives of organising the race is to build local athletes.

“What makes the race unique is that it is the first race that will give local athletes recognition not just in terms of appearance fee or bonuses but we are trying to set elite athletes development program because we believe that Nigerians have what it takes to do what the Kenya and Ethiopians are doing,” he said.

Also, the Managing Director, Abuja International Marathon, Mrs Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo stated that there are incentives for young ones that will participate in the race.

She said “We also want to encourage the culture of running because the youths have to be encouraged. Sports bring the community together. It is something we want embedded in the youths to know that hard work and determination count.”

She stressed that partnership with 7up was hinged on the integrity the brand portrays, adding that it has always been a sporting brand.

The General Manager Marketing, 7Up bottling company, Mr Segun Ogunleye, said the reason for identifying with the marathon is to inspire and support the athletes.

Meanwhile, the Director of sports, FCT Luka Istifanus, assured that Abuja is ready to host the event, adding that work from the planning to the execution has been spelt out.