Abuja indigenous students reject renaming UniAbuja after Gowon

The University of Abuja chapter of the Abuja Indigenous Student Association (AISA) has expressed its strongest opposition to the proposed change of name of the University of Abuja to Yakubu Gowon University.

Daily Trust had reported that the minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris, while addressing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, announced the renaming of the university after the former head of state, Yakubu Gowon.

The president of AISA, Comrade Adamu Abdulbasit, while reacting to the development on Tuesday, said the indigenous students of Abuja are deeply concerned about the implications of this proposed change.

He said the University of Abuja had been a symbol of pride and identity for the people of Abuja and the nation at large, saying changing its name would not only erase its history but also undermine the cultural heritage of the Abuja people.

He said, “Furthermore, we believe that renaming the university after a former head of state, no matter how distinguished, is not in the best interest of the institution or the nation. The University of Abuja is a federal institution that belongs to all Nigerians, and its name should reflect its national character.”

The association, therefore, called on the National Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Education, and other relevant stakeholders to reject the proposed change of name and uphold the original name of the university.

The association further called on all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in the campaign to preserve the name and identity of their beloved institution.