Abuja indigenes demand fair hearing for FCDA boss over compensation allegation

Some indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called for a thorough investigation into the alleged fraud in the compensation and relocation of victims of demolition in Gishiri Village, Abuja.

A total of 455 houses and structures standing on a road corridor in the village were demolished to give way for a road project.

However, media reports alleged that victims of the demolished houses and structures, were being defrauded by officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

SPONSOR AD

The reports, which emanated from a meeting between the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike and leaders of the community, particularly identified Mr Richard Dauda, the acting Executive Secretary of the authority as the culprit.

Reacting to the development, the indigenes, under different civil society organisations, in a joint statement in Abuja on Tuesday, called on the FCT Minister to investigate the claim and give fair hearing to the FCDA boss.

According to them, the full investigation of the alleged fraud is necessary to determine the veracity of the claim and bring the culprit to book.

The statement was jointly signed by the President of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organisation, Isaac Isaac, and Youths Leader, FCT Youths Network, Mr Umar Makeri.

Others are the Women Leader, Abuja Original Inhabitants Women Association, Sarki Yemi and Chief Ambassador, Abuja Grassroots Ambassadors and Coalition of Nigeria Youth on Security and Safety Affairs, Mr Yunusa Yusuf.

The group called for a probe into the fraud allegations, insisting that the FCDA Executive Secretary was wrongfully accused.

They called for fair hearing to enable Dauda to exonerate himself from the alleged fraud linked to him. (NAN)