Abuja IDP camp gets health facility

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Apo Mechanic Village, Abuja, has received intervention from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to enable the IDPs access proper healthcare and child delivery.

The corps launched its 2023 edition of the NYSC Health Intervention for Rural Dwellers/Mobile Intervention Clinic to assist the IDPs.

Ahmed Ibrahim Makinta, the camp’s secretary, said most times the women in the camp were made to give birth in their homes for lack of finance to visit the hospital.

He explained that in most cases when the women found it difficult to give birth on their own, they were taken to hospitals far away from the camp and that when they got there they were made to pay exorbitant fees.

He said when someone was ill, there was no access to healthcare in the camp, noting that going to the hospital was not easily affordable for them.

Makinta said members of the camp had begun to enjoy proper healthcare since the corps members started the free healthcare intervention programme.

On his part, the Director General (DG) of NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, said since the launch of the intervention programme in 2014, about four million persons had been reached while more than two million of them had been treated by corps’ medical personnel under the auspices of the HIRD programme.

Represented by the NYSC Director, Legal Services, Barr Tijjani Ahmed, he said the healthcare intervention programme was launched to help tackle the challenges of inadequate healthcare facilities faced mostly in rural communities.