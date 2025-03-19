Abuja explosion: National Hospital, Asokoro hospital filled with victims

The National Hospital, Abuja, and Asokoro Hospital are currently filled with victims of the gas explosion which occurred on Karu bridge in Abuja, on Wednesday night.

Daily Trust had reported how many persons were feared dead and several vehicles got trapped in the accident.

The accident, which occurred at about 7.14pm, involved a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) truck and some vehicles.

SPONSOR AD

According to the Head of Forecasting Response and Mitigation division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Mr Mark Nyam, the accident occurred when the driver of the CNG truck lost control on the bridge there by running into other motorists and leading to an explosion.

He noted that the search and rescue team of FEMA, Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and NEMA were on ground to rescue affected individuals.

According to Nyam, some of the victims were taken to State House Clinic for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNG) has expressed sadness over the incident, vowing that investigation would be conducted to know the cause of the incident.

In a statement late Wednesday, the initiative said, “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this devastating incident.

“While initial reports suggest the involvement of a Bi-Fueled Petrol Tanker, we urge the public to await the outcome of a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary accounts indicate a possible brake system failure leading to the explosion of the petrol storage tank, but it is crucial to avoid speculation until all facts are established.

“The PCNG Initiative remains committed to promoting the safe and sustainable use of CNG as a cleaner energy alternative. We will continue to work closely with relevant authorities, including the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Federal Fire Service, and other stakeholders, to ensure that safety standards are upheld and incidents like this are prevented in the future.

“We commend the swift response of the emergency responders, including FEMA, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who are on the ground working tirelessly to rescue victims and manage the situation.”