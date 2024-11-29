Abuja enterprise agency links MSMEs with financial institutions

The Abuja Enterprise Agency AEA) on Thursday linked operators of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the nation’s capital with financial institutions and other regulatory bodies.

Many small business owners attended the 11th 360 Business Clinic, which is primarily aimed at creating synergy between small business owners, financial institutions and the regulators.

Speaking at the event, The FCT Head of Service, Grace Adayilo, said the event was being organised annually with the aim of proffering solutions to bottlenecks which hamper business growth and promotion of ethical business practice in the nation’s capital.

She assured the participants that the FCT Administration would continue to place utmost priority on SME development towards creating opportunities for women and the youth.

Earlier, the Ag Managing Director of the Agency, Mr. Chudi Ugwuada-Ezirigwe, said the programme was designed to serve as a platform to address and offer solutions to some bottlenecks usually encountered by MSMEs.

He reminded the participants that MSMEs were critical drivers of domestic capital formation, job creation as well as the economic growth of every nation.

He, however, regretted that despite the advantages offer by the MSMEs, the subsector of the economy is bedevilled by a number of challenges, which include limited access to market, credit from financial institutions, among others.

Our correspondent reports that the participants used the opportunity to network and seek critical information from the regulators and other financial institutions available at the event.