Abuja community donates office, raises funds for vigilantes

Residents of Tungan-Maje community in Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT, have donated a building to the members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in the area for running their offices as well as raising funds for their operation.

The building, officially owned by a religious body in the area, was given out to the group pending when they would have their own.

Various ward heads as well as other leaders in the community, who graced the occasion, gave out fund donations to the security group for their operations. Speaking at the event, which took place on Saturday, a traditional title holder, the Amanan Tungan-Maje, Chief Ike Okafor, who was the highest donor, commended the security outfit for dedicating themselves for others to live in comfort.

The FCT commander of vigilante, Yabo Micha Maji, who commended the efforts of Tungan-Maje residents for the gesture, charged his members to continue to work hand-in-hand with all the security agencies within the ambit of the law.

In their separate addresses to the gathering, the Divisional Police Officer in the area, CSP Musa Nyako, and his counterpart from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), stressed the need for synergy among all the security outfits, while calling on the residents to report any strange incident.