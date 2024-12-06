✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Abuja church equips 300 youths, women with skills

    By Clement A. Oloyede

About 300 youths and women in Abuja have been equipped with skills following a free two-week skills acquisition and empowerment training programme.

The programme, which was organised by the RCCG Living Seed Church in the Lugbe area of Abuja, featured intensive training on web design, digital marketing and artificial intelligence; catering; phone and computer repair; fashion design; cinematography, event management and decoration.

Others include making of bags and shoes; hair styling and barbing; fish farming; production of soap, paint, cream, sanitiser, and liquid germicide and disinfectant; and make up and gele artistry.

SPONSOR AD

The training was conducted by Youth Capacity Development and Skills Enhancement Initiative and supported by Josiah Akindayomi Foundation.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony for the beneficiary, Goodness Ginika Roberts, the Assistant Director, Research & Development of the church, explained that the programme was intended to empower youths not just from LSC Abuja but within the environment irrespective of their faith with valuable skills, marketable anywhere in the world, especially in view of the issue of unemployment bedevilling the country.

In a related development, the church also organised a free market wherein at least 395 beneficiaries from the community went home with items ranging from foodstuffs, clothing, shoes and among others.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories