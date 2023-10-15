✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Abuja chamber of commerce to host summit on domestic gas utilization

  The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says its second Domestic Gas and Gas Infrastructure Summit (DGGIS) would focus on domestic utilization and…

 

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says its second Domestic Gas and Gas Infrastructure Summit (DGGIS) would focus on domestic utilization and maximizing the huge potentials of gas deposits.

President, ACCI, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, who announced the summit in a press conference yesterday said that it would bring together stakeholders in the energy and business sectors to discuss countless topics in the gas sector.

According to Abubakar, the second edition of the DGGIS will hold in October with the theme, “Building a Sustainable, Resilient Gas, and Renewable Energy Sector in Nigeria and Beyond.”

He said, “Nigeria has a gas deposit of over 319 trillion standard cubic feet of gas which makes the country the biggest country in the continent with gas deposits.

On his part, the Chairman, ACCI Energy Trade Group, Chinedu Maduakoh, who highlighted the importance of the summit, stated that the annual event was organised by the Energy Trade Group of the ACCI, with a focus on promoting local content, fostering a friendly business environment through government liaisons.

 

