Abuja administrators urge students to focus on studies

School administrators in Abuja, on Monday, urged students to put in their best as schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs resume for second term academic session.

The administrators, who gave the advice in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), urged students to focus on their studies, adding that the new year has come with benefits that the students can tap from.

The Junior Secondary School (JSS), Jabi 1, students were seen receiving lectures in their various classes.

The principal of the school, Dr Grace Onyeanusi, said the turnout of students on the first day of resumption was encouraging. NAN

“This is a new year and we are resuming with new life in a better way, so the students have been encouraged to put in their best in this new academic year.

“We have an average turnout on the first day as over 500 out of the 1,000 population of students resumed today,” she said.

Meanwhile, the situation was different at the Local Education Authority (LEA) School, Utako, as the turnout of pupils was very low.

The Assistant Head Teacher 2 (Academy), Mrs Ann Shimave, said out of the 366 pupils in the school, only 74 resumed for academic activities. NAN