Abuja: 2 brothers in court over N1.8m

The police on Tuesday arraigned two brothers in a Karu magistrates’ court, Abuja for alleged breach of trust and misappropriation of N1.8 million.

The defendants, Sada Adamu, 40 and Usman Adamu, 32, are facing charges bordering on acts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

SPONSOR AD

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Musa Adamu, who resides in Court Road, Karu, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on November 27, 2024.

“The complainant alleged that sometime in August, he entrusted his provision shop with goods worth N1.8 million to the defendants and travelled to Katsina State to visit his sick mother. (NAN)

“However, on the complainant’s return, he discovered that the defendants criminally misappropriated and emptied his shop,” Adeyanju told the court.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 79, 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The magistrate, Mr Lami Sani, however, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N750,000 each with one surety in like sum each and adjourned the case to March 20. (NAN)