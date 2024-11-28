ABU Shines in Latest University Rankings

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has been adjudged as the best university in Nigeria.

This is according to Times Higher Education (THE), Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, 2024.

In the ranking, only American University of Nigeria, Yola Adamawa, surpassed ABU.

ABU was also rated the 21st best university in Africa.

This year, THE ranked 129 universities from 22 countries using a methodology that has been developed specifically to assess the impact of universities in addressing some of the toughest challenges faced in the region.

South Africa’s University of Johannesburg was ranked number one in the region.

South Africa further took four of the top 10 spots, including the top three.

The University of Ghana rose to fifth place, with strong performances for Africa impact and access and fairness.

Ghana now has two universities in the top 10, up from one last year.

Rwanda’s UGHE – University of Global Health Equity which moved up from eight to four and has the highest score in the region in the student engagement pillar.