ABU Kaduna distance learning centre to offer 17 courses — VC

The Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Kabir Bala has disclosed that the Kaduna campus of the institution’s Distance Learning Centre…

The Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Kabir Bala has disclosed that the Kaduna campus of the institution’s Distance Learning Centre will offer 17 courses for interested students.

Some of the courses to be offered at the centre include Bachelor of Science (B.sc) in Business Administration, Public Administration, Economics, Political Science, International Studies, Sociology, Accounting, Computer Science and Nursing Science.

Others for postgraduate are Masters in Business Administration, International Affairs and Diplomacy, Public Health, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, Information Management, Public Administration and postgraduate diploma in education in management.

Speaking at the unveiling of the campus located at the famous Arewa House in Kaduna metropolis, the VC said the campus will give students the opportunity to run a degree or master’s programme through online classes.

Pensioners threaten mass protest in Benue

Benue assembly to begin screening of commissioner nominees Thursday

According to him, “The centre was relocated from Kaduna Polytechnic where it was operating initially, this will however reduce the pressure during admission particularly for those that want to stay at ABU campus.

“The centre will run over 17 academic programs offered by the university out of which, nine are under-graduate programs while eight are post-graduate programs except for some that were exempted including engineering, medicine, law and nursing.”

He hoped that the initiative will go a long way in making a significant impact on the educational pursuit of students within the catchment area.

He then called on the students and staff to make good use of the facility in Kaduna.

On his part, the Director of the centre, Professor Ibrahim Sule said distance learning has been influenced by technology where course materials are sent to students online.

He disclosed that the centre started in 2010 to provide additional space to complement what was done at the main campus.

He noted that entry requirements and curriculum are similar to what is being offered at the main campus adding, “The difference is just the mode of delivery, which is online while on campus it is face to face.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...