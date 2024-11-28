ABU alumni hosts 2024 lecture, dinner, award night

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Alumni Association has held its 2024 Alumni Lecture, Dinner, and Award Night drawing a lineup of dignitaries and stakeholders in education and national development.

The event was chaired by former Vice President Namadi Sambo, GCON, with HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred, Chancellor of ABU Zaria, serving as the Royal Father of the Day. The Emir of Zazzau, Mal. Dr. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, the royal host; and Sarkin Sudan Kontogora, Alh; Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II a royal guest, were among the royal highnesses in attendance.

The keynote speaker, Madakin Zazzau, Mal. Muhammadu Munir Jaafaru, OFR, mni, in his address, emphasized the pivotal role of education in driving national development and the contributions alumni can make in shaping Nigeria’s future.

Similarly, the special guest of honour, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas represented by Hon. Ado Goguwa, acknowledged ABU’s enduring legacy of academic excellence and called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s education sector. He stressed the importance of integrating critical thinking, innovation, and digital literacy into curricula to equip Nigerian youth for a competitive global landscape.

“The youth represent the heartbeat of our nation,” Goguwa stated. “With over 70% of Nigeria’s population under 30, we must empower them with quality education and practical skills to drive sustainable development.”

Furthermore, the president, ABU Alumni Association, Adamu Mamman Kontagora, Barden Kontagora noted the association’s ongoing efforts to advance the university’s growth and its commitment to sustainable educational development. He also unveiled the proposed Ahmadu Bello University Centre for Reproductive Medicine, the first of its kind in Northern Nigeria. “This project will significantly improve healthcare delivery in the region,” Kontagora said, calling on alumni and partners for continued support.

During the event, the association presented awards to distinguished individuals and organizations for their contributions to nation-building and ABU’s development.

Among the honorees was the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), recognized for its philanthropic impact, particularly the N1 billion grant for ABU’s infrastructure development.

Speaking on behalf of ASR Africa, Managing Director Ubon Udoh noted, “This award reflects our commitment to sustainable solutions in the education sector. Through our Tertiary Education Grant Scheme, we have supported 30 universities with grants ranging from N250 million to N1 billion, enhancing their capacity to deliver quality education.”

The event underscored the enduring legacy of ABU and the critical role alumni play in supporting education and national development, reaffirming the institution’s stature as a cornerstone of learning and leadership in sub-Saharan Africa.