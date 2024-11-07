Absence of policy stunting investment in transport sector – CIoTA

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA) has lamented the inability of Nigeria to have a transport policy, adding that the current situation is stunting investment drive and growth of the sector.

Prof. Gbadebo Odewunmi who is the Chairman organising committee for the 2024 CIoTA conference made the disclosure in Abuja at a press briefing on Wednesday.

He said, “It is disheartening to note that Nigeria with its vast transport system has no transport policy in place. The institute has the responsibility to sustain the advocacy to get the policy put in place by the relevant authorities, so we can advance the sector considerably. Today, our major means of transportation is by roads, accounting for over 90% of moving people and goods.”

Also speaking, the CIoTA President, Prince Segun Obayendo, noted that the 2024 conference, which coincides with its annual general meeting is aimed at bringing together members of the institute, academics, industry experts, and stakeholders in the transport industry in Abuja to discuss on the theme: “Sustainable Transportation In A Disruptive Era: The Challenges of Developing Economies.”

He added, “CIoTA is firm and is determined to ensure that the outcomes of this summit are not left hanging in the realm of good intentions as every resolution, every consensus will be pursued with vigor for implementation.”