Abisoye Fagade Takes Over as NIHOTOUR DG

Dr. Abisoye Fagade, the newly appointed Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), assumed duty at the head office of the Institute in Abuja.

A statement by Joesef Karim, NIHOTOUR Public Relations Officer, disclosed this on Thursday.

Dr. Fagade was recently appointed the new Director General of the Institute by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

There was a brief handover ceremony by the Management team of NIHOTOUR led by Dr. Philip Maga, Director of Special Duties of the Institute.

At the occasion, the new Director General thanked the staff for warmly receiving him and remarked that he is driven by improving the management of human resources within organizations.

He also promised that it is a new beginning for NIHOTOUR and that henceforth the Institute will get the respect it deserves nationally and internationally. He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to propelling the Institute to greater heights, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing staff welfare.

Fagade is a renowned Nigerian marketing communications professional.

He founded and managed Sodium Brand Solutions – a professional and corporate servicing firm ranging from marketing communications, media management, consumer goods, and the hospitality sectors value-chain.

Dr. Fagade is also big in transformational leadership through his Abisoye Fagade Foundation established to empower Nigerian youth, through mentorship and skills transfer programs.