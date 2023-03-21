Abiodun’s victory rape of democracy, says Ogun SDP Gov’ship Candidate

The Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, Engr Tony Ojeshina, on Tuesday described the declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the winner of…

The Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, Engr Tony Ojeshina, on Tuesday described the declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the winner of Saturday’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a rape on the country’s democracy.

Ojeshina submitted that the election ought to have been declared inconclusive due to the margin of lead if compared with the number of cancelled votes across the state.

The state Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, had declared Abiodun the winner of the election after scoring 276,298 votes out of the 663,968 votes cast.

Abiodun defeated his closest rival, Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 262,383 votes.

Reacting on Tuesday, Ojeshina described the INEC’s position as a rape of “our democratic process.”

He said “It is clear to all that the governorship election should have been declared inconclusive based on hard facts on ground and the Electoral Act 2022.

“The SDP and other coalition partners remain committed to the cause of ensuring that Hon Ladi Adebutu gets justice and occupies his rightful position as the legitimate Governor of Ogun State.

“The era of deceptive governance is over, all Ogun State citizens must stand together to fight this injustice and INEC must use this opportunity to redeem her image.

“A deceptive government that ignores the yearning and needs of the people for over three years but comes out at election campaign time giving out Greek gifts.”

He added “SDP remains committed to the course of creating a model state and will join hands with PDP to actualize this.

“We are counting on the judiciary, the people’s last arbiter to salvage this travesty of Justice.”