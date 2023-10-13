Abiodun swears in 20 Ogun commissioners without portfolios

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday swore in 20 commissioners and 22 Special Advisers without assigning portfolios to them. He inaugurated the cabinet in…

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday swore in 20 commissioners and 22 Special Advisers without assigning portfolios to them.

He inaugurated the cabinet in Abeokuta, barely five months after he was sworn in as the governor of the state.

The appointees were sworn in after their screening and confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

Abiodun, however, did not assign portfolios to the appointees, but hinted on creating new ministries to accommodate more people in his cabinet.

He charged the new cabinet members to prepare for the challenges ahead and to see their appointments as a unique privilege and a call to service.

“You (appointees) must always be guided by our philosophy of action on the conviction to serve the country without blemish shall become your guidance principal in whatever you do. And wherever you find yourself at any point in time, we are deeply committed to the future together agenda.

“You, new commissioners and special advisers have been chosen and found worthy among many others. You must see your appointments as a clarion call to continue to render selfless service dedication, cohesiveness inclusivity visibility with the new team.

“You must always have it at the back of our mind that your appointments are opportunities to prove your mettle.

“Therefore, you must always try to relate with your colleagues and subordinates alike with concentration and grow the expectation of people is to have increased returns for the sacrifices that it made that gave us this mandate.

“Let me also state your duties to find ministry department and agencies you must ensure is symbiotic relationship with our civil servants. And all career officers are impacted,” Abiodun said.

