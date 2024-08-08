Abiodun sends GenCo/DisCo establishment bill to Ogun Assembly

Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday sent a bill seeking to establish a company for power generation and distribution to the Ogun State House of Assembly. Abiodun…

Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday sent a bill seeking to establish a company for power generation and distribution to the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Abiodun stated this in a letter addressed to the assembly through the Office of the Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide.

Elemide read the letter at the plenary on Tuesday.

Abiodun said the bill seeks for a law to improve Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution within Ogun State, Establish an Electricity Marker and Key Power Sector Bodies, Enforce Consumer Rights and Obligations and for other connected purposes.

The governor said the bill is necessitated by the passage of the Electricity Act, 2023, which empowers States to provide a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the power sector in the areas of generation, transmission, distribution, among others.

He said the bill was approved by the State Executive Council at its meeting on August 1.

“I am pleased to forward the above captioned bill through your good self, to the House of Assembly, for due consideration and passage into law.

"I am pleased to forward the above captioned bill through your good self, to the House of Assembly, for due consideration and passage into law.

"The bill, which was approved at the Executive Council Meeting held on the 1st of August 2024, is necessitated by the passage of the Electricity Act, 2023, which empowers states to provide a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the power sector in the areas of generation, transmission, distribution, trading and enforcement of consumer rights and obligations amongst others," the governor said in the letter.