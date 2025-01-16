Abiodun, Ogun CUPP clash over alleged poor governance 

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) have clashed over alleged misgovernance by the current government.

The CUPP had said 68.1 percent of people living in Ogun State have been plunged into poverty under Governor Abiodun’s watch.

The CUPP blamed Abiodun and his government for “abandoning purposeful governance” and thereby plunging residents into poverty.

The State Chairman of CUPP, Femi Sholuade, who addressed newsmen in Abeokuta, said there’s a need to call peoples’ attention to the “acute malgovernance, maladministration, insensitivity and deliberate institutionalized economic rascality and slavery of the good people of Ogun State by the APC controlled administration under Governor Dapo Abiodun in the last 24 months”.

He also accused the government of massive neglect of infrastructural projects which has left major roads in the state capital in a very deplorable state.

“All our roads are in a calamitous and dangerous state as a lot of the contractors who are the beneficiaries of awards only erected their sign boards as a decoy but they have no equipment to work.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun’s cluelessness has also plunged Ogun State in total darkness whereas so many states in the federation are evolving into solar or going into independent Power Projects in order to improve their economic fortune with stable supplies of electricity.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun administration has successfully made 68.1 per cent of people living in Ogun State poor via the multidimensional poverty level across states in Nigeria”, Sholuade stated.

Reacting, the state government described the CUPP’s position as “the ranting of political jobbers and fraudsters stunned by the governor’s rising political profile.”