Abiodun, Ogun APC played into our hands by rigging LG poll –Adebutu 

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, says Governor Dapo Abiodun and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) played into the hands of the opposition parties by allegedly manipulating the results of the last Saturday’s council poll.

Adebutu said the PDP leadership knew that the ruling party would rig the election, but decided to participate in the exercise in order to expose APC’s antics to the world.

“They played into our hands and did it in a crass manner,” the PDP leader told newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, while briefing newsmen on his invitation by the Department of State Security (DSS) and the police on the fallout of the LG Poll.

Adebutu honoured the DSS invitation on Monday afternoon and was detained till Tuesday morning and headed to Eleweran headquarters of the Police Command.

The PDP leader and Governor Dapo Abiodun have been exchanging words over attacks, alleged intimidation and manipulation of results by the APC led government during the election.

During the election, largely condemned by major opposition parties, there was a clash between some security agents attached to Adebutu and others believed to have the governor’s backing. It was alleged that policemen attached to Adebutu opened fire on one Muhammed Efuwape, who escaped death with injuries, and one other voter identified as Biola who wasn’t lucky as the gunshots shattered his legs. The report added that Adebutu brought in over 40 ‘illegal’ policemen from MOPOL 49 in Lagos, with PDP thugs riding on motorcycles, going around in an attempt to snatch ballot boxes while brandishing guns and other weapons in Ikenne.

Speaking to newsmen, Adebutu said he was invited by the security agencies for calling out Abiodun and his government over the LG poll.