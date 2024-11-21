Abiodun, Ogun APC played into our hands by rigging LG poll –Adebutu 

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, says Governor Dapo Abiodun and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) played into the hands of the opposition parties by allegedly manipulating the results of the last Saturday’s council poll.
Adebutu said the PDP leadership knew that the ruling party would rig the election, but decided to participate in the exercise in order to expose APC’s antics to the world.
“They played into our hands and did it in a crass manner,” the PDP leader told newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, while briefing newsmen on his invitation by the Department of State Security (DSS) and the police on the fallout of the LG Poll.
Adebutu honoured the DSS invitation on Monday afternoon and was detained till Tuesday morning and headed to Eleweran headquarters of the Police Command.
The PDP leader and Governor Dapo Abiodun have been exchanging words over attacks, alleged intimidation and manipulation of results by the APC led government during the election.
During the election, largely condemned by major opposition parties, there was a clash between some security agents attached to Adebutu and others believed to have the governor’s backing.
It was alleged that policemen attached to Adebutu opened fire on one Muhammed Efuwape, who escaped death with injuries, and one other voter identified as Biola who wasn’t lucky as the gunshots shattered his legs.
The report added that Adebutu brought in over 40 ‘illegal’ policemen from MOPOL 49 in Lagos, with PDP thugs riding on motorcycles, going around in an attempt to snatch ballot boxes while brandishing guns and other weapons in Ikenne.
Speaking to newsmen, Adebutu said he was invited by the security agencies for calling out Abiodun and his government over the LG poll.
Adebutu said,”I never left my house to vote during the November 16, let alone carrying anyone around during the voting exercise. However, it was the APC thugs that were snatching boxes during the election.
“They have come up with various spurious allegations. I was invited by the DSS and Police, I honored the invitations and I gave them my words of peace, and they asked me to go in peace. If I am guilty of any of the allegations, I would have been charged to the court.
“The last local government election in the State was a sham. They never believed that PDP would participate in the election. The judgement delivered by the State High Court hours to the election shocked them.
“The OGSIEC commenced printing of ballot papers on Thursday and Friday because they never knew PDP will participate. This is logistically impossible for the election to be a success. There was no election in over 4000 polling units because election materials could not get to many local governments. However, they generated results in these areas. They printed two results sheets.”
“They alleged that I brought unassigned policemen into Iperu for the purpose of election. Let me state it here that the Policemen were assigned to me in December 2022. They have been with me in Iperu since that time to protect me from being attacked. My house is more of a garrison.
“I will follow the DSS if they invite me to Abuja because my hands are clean.”
Adebutu alleged that the current administration in the State has allegedly misappropriated N214bn funds allocated to LG areas, in the last 52 months with nothing to show for it.
“What are the money spent on? What has the State done with the quantum of money? The reason why they are pursuing me with the DSS , Police is because they did not want me to speak up on the issue. They cannot silence me. The fund is our common patrimony,” he added.
Reacting to Adebutu’s allegations, Abiodun described it as the ranting of a drowning man.
In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the government said it was not surprised by the antics of the PDP chieftain, who it noted “is currently under investigation by security agencies for acts of electoral violence and attempted murder, as he has acquired notoriety over the years for making baseless and empty claims that call his sanity into question.”
The statement added that Adebutu had become a wounded lion who “is trying to save face after his recent travail at the hands of security agents over his electoral malfeasance on Saturday.”