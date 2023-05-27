Abiodun dissolves cabinet, gives appointees ‘parting gifts’

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has dissolved his cabinet ahead of his second term inauguration on May 29. The governor announced the dissolution of the…

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has dissolved his cabinet ahead of his second term inauguration on May 29.

The governor announced the dissolution of the cabinet at a valedictory State Executive Council meeting held today.

In his speech, Abiodun appreciated the appointees for working with him and serving the state.

The governor disclosed that he had put in place some parting gifts for the outgoing appointees, saying the packages would be made available to them by the office of the Secretary.

“I will miss you all, but please let’s always keep in touch. We have fulfilled our promises. We can’t score ourselves 100 percent because we can’t do everything. But we have done our bits and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved,” he said.

Abiodun added that, “Some of you will be called upon to serve again, I am sure you will make yourselves available.

“Thank you for trusting me, for believing in me, for working with me and for serving the state.”