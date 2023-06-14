Abiodun appoints six ex-commissioners as special advisers

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed six immediate past commissioners in his cabinet as Special Advisers. The new appointment is the second to be…

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed six immediate past commissioners in his cabinet as Special Advisers.

The new appointment is the second to be made by the governor after his swearing in second term in office.

He had earlier re-appointed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi and also approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo as the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS),

A statement signed by the SSG on Wednesday, named Oladapo Okubadejo ]as the Chief Economic Adviser to the governor.

Others are, Olaolu Olabimtan, Special Adviser, Budget and Planning; Jagunmolu Omoniyi, Special Adviser, Housing; Engr. Adebowale O. Akinsanya, Special Adviser, Works & Infrastructure; Olusina Ogungbade, Special Adviser, Justice and Dr. Tomi Coker, Special Adviser, Health.

According to Talabi, the appointments take immediate effect.

Daily Trust reports that all the six new appointees were commissioners respectively in charge of the ministries which they now re-appointed to head as the Special Advisers.

