Ability in disability: Story of a deformed computer whiz kid

Isah Tasiu Rabiu is a 23-year-old man born and raised in Ringim town of Jigawa State. While growing up, he was an energetic and restless child loved by many. Unfortunately, at the age of nine, he encountered a strange illness that rendered him almost incapacitated.

As an ambitious child, Isah wanted to become an Islamic lawyer, so he studied hard; but ironically, fate had other plans for him. But the sickness did not make him to lose hope despite the fact that his condition was getting worse on a daily basis. In fact, many people thought it was the end to his ambition of becoming lawyer.

Interestingly, his parents never gave up on him as they kept looking for solutions to his problems in order to keep their child’s dream afloat. They travelled from villages to cities in search of treatment. They noticed that Isah had begun to experience a form of deformity as he battled the mysterious sickness.

However, despite being faced with health challenges, Isah was determined not to let go; he tried to keep breathing even though his dreams of becoming a lawyer may not be realistic. His travails didn’t deter him from his struggle to pursue his dreams of achieving greatness. That was how his romance with technology started.

Although his condition kept deteriorating, Isah kept pushing. Fortunately, after years of managing his health, at last, a doctor’s diagnosis showed that he was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which doctors said was an autoimmune disease, in which one’s immune system attacks the cells, making the joints swollen, stiff and painful.

Despite his condition, Isah wasn’t deterred from actualising his new found attachment to technology. He struggled to explore the world of information technology (IT) and gradually learnt how to design software, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other applications.

Fortunately, with his determination and courage, Isah is now a successful IT personnel. He currently supervises and manages over 100 websites and created AI-powered solutions to various applications. Although he operates at home, the IT guru is earning a reasonable amount of money, with which he supports his medication.

Determined and productive, his journey to where he is today has not been easy. He lost his father at a young age and had to learn to live with a deformed body structure for years.

Unfortunately, Isah’s condition got worse and he was forced to drop out of college along the line, but he refused to give up.

With a lot of encouragement from friends and family, he was able to discover and develop his passion for technology. Isa said he started by learning how to repair mobile phones and gradually learnt how to develop software, including AI-driven solutions.

“Although I am sick, I never wanted to be a liability to anyone in my life. That was why I dedicated my time to learning IT-related issues. My parents and relatives are very helpful as they kept encouraging me to do what I wanted to do despite knowing that I wanted to be a lawyer. With their support, I started with mobile phone repairs; and as you can see today, I am making a living out of what I am currently doing despite my condition,” he said.

He further revealed that he was still hopeful of regaining his health some day and the world would get to know his success story as an IT professional. He believes there is ability in disability.

His mother, Hamida Ibrahim, recalled the struggles they faced in seeking medical attention for her son. She said they travelled far in search of cure, to no avail.

“He is loved by many people. It breaks my heart to see him in this condition. We have visited several hospitals, including the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) for treatment without success. But he is determined never to give up in trying to make the best out of life,” she said.

Isah’s stepfather, Mukhtar Walili Kaugama praised his resilience and determination to attain a great height despite his health condition. He said, “Interestingly, he didn’t give up on life despite his condition. He continued to learn and adapt; and now, he is making a name for himself in the tech world. I am really impressed.”

A physiotherapist at the Federal University, Dutse Teaching Hospital, Dr Ibrahim Marzuk, who diagnosed Isah’s condition as rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic autoimmune disorder, emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for illnesses. He explained that with proper treatment and management, it is possible to achieve remission and improve quality of life.

One of Isah’s neighbours, Malam Shehu Bello, said his travails would serve as an inspiration to others living with different forms of disability, adding that it is very encouraging that he refused to give up on his dream to be successful in life despite his health condition.

Abdul Hamza, Isah’s childhood friend, said his perception of life had inspired many people, especially those close to him. He explained that for all the years they have been together, Isah is always full of life and not allowing anything to discourage him.

“I have known Isah for years; his resilience is something I deeply admire. Despite the challenges he has faced due to septic arthritis, he never allowed his condition to limit his ambition. Instead of giving up, he turned to technology, learning software development and building his own businesses. His dedication is inspiring and he has proven that physical limitations do not define one’s abilities,” he said.

For his sister, Aisha Tasiu, Isah’s story has been a lesson on perseverance and determination. She said despite being in pains sometimes, Isah never wants his plight to affect those close to him.

Aisha said, “Even when he couldn’t move around freely, he kept pushing himself with a smile. He started watching tutorials, learning how to code and eventually became a professional software developer. His mindset is always focused on solutions. And he is someone who encourages others to chase their dreams, no matter the obstacles. I am proud of him and everything he has achieved.”

Another friend, Yusuf Garba, said what endeared him more to Isah was his ability to take things with good heart as they come to him.

“One thing about Isah is that he never complains. He takes life as it comes and finds a way to make the best of every situation. Even though his health made things difficult, he has never stopped improving himself. He runs his businesses, writes codes and helps others in tech. His journey has been truly inspiring. I know he will continue to achieve great things in future,” he said.

For one of his neighbours, Fatima Nuhu, what really drew her attention to Isah was his commitment to achieving his set target.

“I remember when Isah first started learning about software development. It was not easy for him, but he never gave up. Now, he has built multiple projects, including a payment gateway and an online marketplace. His determination has taught me that success is not about where you start but how much effort you put in. Isah is a living proof that hard work and passion can break any barrier,” she said.