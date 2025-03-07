Abia registers over 2,000 athletes for Niger-Delta Sports Festival

As the date for the inaugural edition of the Niger-Delta Sports Festival draws closer, the latest figures released by the Technical Committee shows that Abia State is leading the registration chart with over 2,000 athletes and are trailed by Bayelsa with 1,410, Cross River 1,332, Ondo 1278 and Delta State 1191. Rivers State has the least figure of 951.

Further data from the Technical Committee also shows athletics and football attracting more entries at 2,640 and 2,579 respectively. Other high numbers are in Volleyball 934, Handball 877 and Basketball 694.

Dunamis Icon, project consultants to the NDDC on the festival released an updated figures in the registration indicating that over 15000 entries have hit the portal which closes at midnight of Friday, March 7.

Organisers also said only athletes who registered through the online portal would be eligible to participate in the local government and federal constituency trials leading to the state finals.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Alabo Boma Iyaye, has expressed satisfaction at the impressive buildup to the event scheduled for April 1-8 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Iyaye, who is the Executive Director Finance and Administration at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) spoke against the backdrop of spike in the online registration numbers and the unveiling of the festival mascot and Ambassadors in Owerri on Friday, March 7.

“I am personally happy and excited at the enthusiasm our youths have shown in embracing the very first festival being organised in the region”, the former Rivers State Commissioner for Sports said.

He also commended the Organising Committee for creating talking points that have built huge awareness for the festival.