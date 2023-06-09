Abia doctors suspend 6 months strike

Medical doctors in Abia state on Friday suspended their six months old industrial action to enable the present administration offset the backlog of unpaid salaries.…

Medical doctors in Abia state on Friday suspended their six months old industrial action to enable the present administration offset the backlog of unpaid salaries.

The state’s chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) had embarked on strike on December 8, 2022, in protest of the perennial non-payment of their salaries.

Dr Isaiah Abali, Chairman of Abia NMA, announced the suspension while briefing journalists at the end an emergency meeting in Umuahia, the state capital.

He noted that the administration of Governor Alex Otti had severally promised to offset all salaries owed doctors in the state.

The NMA noted that Doctors in the Abia state University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Hospital Management Board (HMB) and Ministry of Health were being owed between 23, 16 and two months salaries respectively.

Abali regretted that the past administration did not make any reasonable and acceptable commitment to the course of offsetting the salary arrears.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...