Abia begins verification of workers Monday

The Abia State Government will, on Monday, embark on the verification of all Local Government employees in the state.

Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka, who announced this in a statement, said it is in continuation of the initiative by Dr Alex Otti’s administration to bring all state, local government, parastatals, state-owned tertiary institution workers including pensioners into one single database.

She said the development would forestall any irregularities in administration of both human resource and payroll process in the state.

“The verification exercise started about a week ago with online verification of state civil servants powered by Appmart Integrated Ltd.

“The exercise will begin from Monday, August 7, 2023, to Monday, August 14, 2023. The affected employees are staff of the Local Government Council in the 17 LGAs, staff of the Local Government Health Authority in the 17 LGAs, and staff of the Local Government Education Authority in the 17 LGAs.

“The employees are mandated to log in to the online verification portal www.abia.live and upload the following documents: (i) First School Leaving Certificate (ii) Letter of First Appointment/Notification of Appointment (iii) Confirmation of Apple (iv) Last Promotion (v) Evidence of Age [Birth Certificate/Age Declaration] (vi) All Academic Qualifications (vii) Evidence of change of name, where necessary.

“After which they are to print two (2) copies of the online particulars which are requested for the physical verification exercise on the scheduled dates,” the statement added.

The employees are directed to contact the Verification Committee members, Payroll Officers or call the Support line – 09137777018 for further information.

