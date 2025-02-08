Abdussamad Dasuki donates N100m to constituents for Ramadan palliatives

House of Representatives member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, has donated N100 million for Ramadan palliatives for members of his constituency.

Presenting the cheque on Friday in Sokoto to a 35-member Ramadan Palliatives Committee to procure and distribute the Ramadan palliatives to members of his constituency, Dasuki said this was timely because of the state of the economy and the upcoming Holy month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan starts soon and what we are doing today is to ensure that Muslim faithful in Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency are supported as they observe Ramadan, which is one of the Pillars of Islam. The committee will decide the kind of Ramadan palliatives to give to the people,” Dasuki said.

SPONSOR AD

He said the Ramadan palliatives committee comprises of Imams and some leaders in the constituency.

“Our plan is to ensure that these palliatives get to the people”, he said.